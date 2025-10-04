Sam Raimi And Marvel Rumored To Have Talks For New MCU Project

Sam Raimi is no stranger to Marvel adaptations. He previously directed the Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire for Sony before moving to the MCU where he directed Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel Studios. Now a new rumor suggests Sam Raimi and Marvel are once again having talks for a new MCU project.

Interestingly, this rumor suggests that the project would not be a third Doctor Strange movie but something else entirely. As Raimi is a huge Marvel fan with enough talent to handle any number of Marvel characters or properties, the possibilities are just about endless.

Here’s what insider @MyTimeToShineH had to share on the matter:

“Sam Raimi had talks with Marvel about doing another project for them, not just Doctor Strange 3.”

Raimi’s attachment to the Marvel brand has been a popular topic of discussion. In addition to former rumors that he was being eyed to direct the Avengers: Doomsday follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars, for example, fans have been eagerly talking about Raimi given the appearance of Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The third entry in the MCU’s Spider-Man series starring Tom Holland reintroduced both Maguire and Andrew Garfield who had his own separate Spider-Man series, and fans loved it. Of course, it also reminded audiences that these separate Spider-Man actors never had conclusions to their respective sagas, so fans have been eagerly hoping Sam Raimi would return to give Tobey Maguire the send-off he deserves.

And, while that may or may not happen, having Sam Raimi involved with other Marvel projects would certainly be the next best thing. Of course, while the rumors surrounding these talks should be taken with a grain of salt, fans would no doubt be happy to see Sam Raimi once again working on a new Marvel project.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. It’s unknown if Sam Raimi will return and whether or not it would be solely to do Doctor Strange 3 or surprise fans with another project. Either way, hopefully we’ll have more concrete details soon.