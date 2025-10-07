New Director In Talks For ‘Final Destination 7’

The Final Destination film franchise was finally brought back to life with this year’s release of Final Destination: Bloodlines. The sixth film in the series became the franchise’s most financially successful with a $314.6 million worldwide gross on a $50 million budget. Now Final Destination 7 is in the works – and a new director is in talks to helm the project.

Final Destination: Bloodlines was helmed by franchise newcomers Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. It was an idea that paid off for the studio. Now they similarly want to hire another newcomer to tackle the next installment of the gory horror series. Fortunately, while they’re new to Final Destination, they’re no stranger to the horror genre.

As shared via Deadline, New Line Cinema is “looking to Belgian filmmaker Michiel Blanchart to take the helm.” For those unfamiliar with Blanchart, his award-winning short movie You’re Dead Helene is already being adapted as a feature film with Sam Raimi set to produce. Similarly, his thriller Night Call is also making headlines having become the first Belgian feature to win ten Magriette Awards at the Belgian Oscars.

Other details regarding the project are being kept under wraps, especially as Blanchart has yet to fully sign on, but it has been reported that Lori Evans Taylor will write the screenplay for Final Destination 7. Taylor previously co-wrote Final Destination: Bloodlines with Guy Busick.

It’s worth noting that Lipovsky and Stein were reportedly offered the opportunity to direct the seventh film, but that they turned it down. While their unique visual style no doubt helped the sequel become a hit at the box office, Blanchart seems like a solid choice for a replacement. Especially now that he’s just starting to cut his teeth on the Hollywood circuit.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Final Destination 7 and potential director Michiel Blanchart as we have them. It’s definitely exciting to see this franchise come back to life in such a big way – especially after the hiatus between Final Destination 5 and Final Destination: Bloodlines.