‘Predator: Badlands’ Final Trailer Released

The Predator film franchise has struggled to find its footing over the last few decades. However, Dan Trachtenberg changed things around, having found great success with Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. Now the new theatrical installment Predator: Badlands is taking the franchise to the next level as indicated in the final official trailer below.

The highly-anticipated sequel takes place further in the future than any previous Predator entry – with strong ties to the Alien film franchise. In fact, the film revolves around a Yautja warrior named Dek played by Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi and a Weyland-Yutani synthetic played by Elle Fanning. While it’s been said that the film won’t have any Xenomorphs, there are plenty of strong ties with the presence of Weyland-Yutani in the sequel, and it could be that the film is setting things up for an even bigger crossover in the future.

As for now, the new sequel revolves around Dek who must go on his first hunt on what appears to be the most dangerous planet in the galaxy. With a variety of alien foes and dangerous creatures, it’s completely unlike anything we’ve seen before in the Predator movie franchise, with an additional glimpse into Yautja culture that we haven’t seen outside of comics or the more recent film Predator: Killer of Killers.

Here’s the final official trailer for Predator: Badlands:

Dan Trachtenberg is certainly setting up an exciting future for the Predator film franchise. While this is the final trailer for the upcoming sequel, fans will be able to see the full movie when it hits theaters this November. At that time, we’ll finally see what Trachtenberg has in mind for the franchise’s overarching narrative and what other surprises might be in store for fans.

Predator: Badlands is scheduled to hit theaters on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding the Predator film franchise as we have them. Given the new ties to the Alien film series, it’s likely that this is far from the end of the Predator franchise’s most recent comeback.