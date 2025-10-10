James Gunn Debunks Batman Casting Rumor

The DC Universe is moving full speed ahead with Superman and Peacemaker Season 2 under its belt and a number of other projects on the way. Of course, fans are eager to see how Batman will fit into the DCU, and now James Gunn has debunked on casting rumor that has been gaining momentum.

Naturally, because fans are so desperate to see who will play Batman in the DCU, the character is the center of numerous rumors daily. We do know that a DCU Batman movie is in the works, titled The Brave and the Bold, with Andy Muschietti attached to direct.

As fans continue to discuss who could play the part, however, some noticed that Yellowstone, 1923 actor Taylor Sheridan seemed to be a likely candidate. As noted via THR, even Gunn has been watching the Yellowstone prequel, noting that he likes “Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one.”

Some fans thought this meant Gunn was talent scouting for the part of Batman and that Sheridan became his latest pick. As further clarified by Gunn, however, that’s not the case:

“I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader. But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows. In fact, I really like the young woman [Julia Schlaepfer] in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently. She’s Brandon’s [Sklenar] significant other in that series.

“I’m watching [1923] because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows. So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. By the way, I love [Sklenar]. I think he’s great. I really do. I honestly think he’s great.”

As such, fans likely shouldn’t expect Taylor Sheridan to get the DCU part of Batman – or at least understand that he won’t get it just because James Gunn watches his show. With that in mind, someone will have to get the part of Batman, and fans will be anxiously waiting until they have a confirmation for who that someone will be.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional DCU news updates as we have them. With more projects on the way, we’ll hopefully have word on Batman in the near future, even before The Brave and the Bold is ready to head into production.