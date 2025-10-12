Another Classic Disney Movie Is Getting A Live-Action Remake

The mixed results with Disney‘s live-action remakes have no doubt made the studio hesitant regarding which projects get greenlit. With the success of Lilo & Stitch at the box office earlier this year, however, it looks like another classic Disney movie is now getting the live-action remake treatment.

The studio notoriously struggled to get Snow White translated for the big screen as a live-action endeavor, one which starred Rachel Zegler as the titular character. The movie ultimately grossed $205.7 million worldwide with a budget estimated between $240 and 270 million. Lilo & Stitch, on the other hand, made $1.037 billion at the box office with a $100 million budget.

Proving that there’s still money to be made, Disney has now announced plans to move forward with a live-action remake that was ultimately in the air. As shared via Deadline:

“Disney is taking a fresh look at the live-action take on Tangled,” with the outlet adding that Scarlett Johansson is “circling the role of Mother Gothel.”

The project was previously paused due to the aforementioned failure of Snow White at the box office. As remakes for the studio’s more recent animated projects continue to do well, however, it seems like Tangled is now a safe enough bet to adapt. Michael Gracey is still attached to direct with the screenplay having been penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Tangled, based on the fairytale “Rapunzel,” was first released in 2010 as a mostly CGI animated movie with some use of traditional animation. The film was positively received and earned $592.5 million at the box office with a $260 million budget. It continued to inspire a short film and television series. Now, close to two decades later, it looks like the movie will inspire its own live-action adaptation.

It’s worth noting that this endeavor is still in its developmental stages and “nothing has been formally greenlit yet,” according to Deadline. Of course, if the project is being fast-tracked, that could change in the near future. As such, we’ll have to see what Disney plans to do with Tangled as we move into 2026.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this live-action adaptation of the classic Disney movie Tangled and what else the studio has in the works. For now, it’d certainly be interesting to see former MCU star Scarlett Johansson appear in a live-action iteration.