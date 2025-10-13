‘The Curse Of La Llorona’ Sequel In Production

The horror genre is all about franchise potential. Now Warner Bros and New Line Cinema is finally exploring that potential with The Curse of La Llorona, the 2019 horror movie that became a hit at the box office. It’s been confirmed that a sequel to The Curse of La Llorona is officially in the works.

The Curse of La Llorona grossed $123.2 million at the global box office with a budget of $9 million. The success of the film, which already has ties to the similarly successful Conjuring franchise, indicated that a sequel was highly likely. In fact, the studio attempted getting a follow-up off the ground several times in the past to no avail. Now, however, things are finally lined up.

As shared via THR, the film already has a new writer and director attached, replacing Michael Chaves who directed the original and Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis who co-wrote its screenplay. The new team consists of director Santiago Menghini and screenwriter Sean Tretta. For those returning, however, Emile Gladstone, Gary Dauberman, and James Wan are all back to produce.

The cast of the film, titled The Revenge of La Llorona, includes returning cast member Raymond Cruz with newcomers Jay Hernandez and Monica Raymund co-starring. Edy Ganem, Martín Fajardo, Acston Luca Porto, and Avie Porto are also said to be part of the film’s cast. Production has already started in Buffalo, New York.

It’s certainly exciting to see the Latin American folkloric story of La Llorona finally get its due. The iconic story provided the basis for The Curse of La Llorona and now this upcoming sequel. While the films do seem to take place in the same universe as The Conjuring, it’s a story that certainly has the potential to stand on its own.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding The Revenge of La Llorona as we have them. Now that the long-anticipated sequel to The Curse of La Llorona is finally in production, it shouldn’t be much longer before more details are shared our way.