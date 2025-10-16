Jonathan Majors Addresses Kang MCU Return Amid Rumors

Actor Jonathan Majors had to step away from his role as Kang the Conqueror in the MCU after a series of legal troubles with his now ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The change forced Marvel Studios to change their plans for the MCU, positioning Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom as the franchise’s next major villain. Now Jonathan Majors has addressed the possibility of his return as Kang the Conqueror for a future potential MCU project.

Majors recently completed a 52-week domestic violence intervention program in an effort to begin a career comeback. As such, fans have suspected that Majors could return to the MCU as Kang the Conqueror, even if it’s only for a much smaller role than before.

Now, while speaking with the U.S. Sun, Majors seemed to tease the possibility of his return after all. Though he didn’t confirm or deny the rumors, the outlet claims he “grinned ear-to-ear” after hearing the question and answered with the following line:

“I cannot say anything about that,” with the outlet adding that he was “trying to play coy but unable to hide his smile.”

Majors also added he was “very glad” that many fans wanted him to return to the franchise. Furthermore, when pressed about potentially returning, he added the following:

“Well, it’s a Multiverse, so there’s always that. Always a lot of opportunity for that.”

Obviously there’s no indication that Majors will actually return to the MCU. He could simply be hopeful that Marvel Studios will offer him the opportunity. Otherwise, he does have a point in mentioning the Multiverse, especially with both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars on the way. Though unlikely, he could sneak in through the cracks with a small cameo or two.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we have them. For now, Jonathan Majors may not be officially involved with a return to the MCU, but things could change as Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars continue heading towards their respective releases.