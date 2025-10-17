New Look At Jacob Elordi In Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein’ Leaks Online

Guillermo del Toro has finally had the opportunity to direct his own take on Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein; or, The Modern Prometheus thanks to his collaboration with Netflix. The new film has an incredible cast including Jacob Elordi as the iconic creation of Dr. Frankenstein.

Now, as fans can see below, a new look at Jacob Elordi in the new Frankenstein adaptation has leaked online. The image stems from the film’s Los Angeles premiere. While taking photos of the stage, an image of Jacob Elordi as the monster was on display, with fans seeing a new glimpse of his soulful eyes.

It’s an image that emphasizes the tragedy of Frankenstein rather than the horror. Of course, it doesn’t depict a complete look at Elordi as the character, but it’s an image that fully captures everything he’s supposed to convey as the tortured soul.

Here’s the image:

Additionally, following the Los Angeles premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, fans shared their thoughts on the film via social media:

Just witnessed Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, a story he was born to tell. Returning to his gothic world feels like coming home to a darker kind of beauty. Operatic, intimate, and achingly human, every frame feels handmade, haunted, and holy. Grateful for filmmakers who stay… pic.twitter.com/AormXO0TwH — Sean Tajipour (@Seantaj) October 6, 2025

Guillermo Del Toro’s #Frankenstein is the auteur’s long awaited Catholic Epic that beautifully captures the soul of Shelley’s work through Del Toro’s singular lens. A story about blasphemous sons and cruel fathers. The arrogance of trying to outrun the sins of the father, only to… pic.twitter.com/WuKig97TUT — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) October 7, 2025

@RealGDT’s #Frankenstein is Frankenstunning. Absolutely mesmerizing stuff. Such a satisfying piece of cinema. I felt this one. I can’t wait to deep dive this with the creative team this awards season. It’s going to be an absolute joy. pic.twitter.com/ERzADPI5uy — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) October 6, 2025

Hopefully fans continue to enjoy the film as it receives a wide release later this month. For now, it certainly looks like the work of del Toro and his cast and crew is being appreciated by fans of the artist and the Frankenstein story itself.

Guillermo del Toro both wrote and directed the film. The cast of Frankenstein includes Oscar Isaac as Victor Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Creature, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Lavenza, Felix Krammerer as William Frankenstein, Lars Mikkelsen as Captain Anderson, Christoph Waltz as Henrich Harlander, Charles Dance as Leopold Frankenstein, and Lauren Collins as Claire Frankenstein.

Fans will be able to see Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein in theaters on October 17, 2025. The film will then be available to stream a little less than a month later via Netflix on November 7, 2025. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates on Frankenstein as we have them.