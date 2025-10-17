Netflix Series To End With Movie, Continue With New Show

Netflix has had an interesting strategy when it comes to its flagship shows. Now one popular Netflix series will be getting a similarly interesting treatment following its conclusion. In addition to a feature film send-off that will wrap up the story of the flagship series, it looks like an additional new Netflix show is set to follow next.

This is unprecedented as fans thought the story would come to a complete end with the conclusion of the flagship series. It looks like Netflix and BBC, who the streaming platform collaborates with to produce these projects, have had a different plan in mind.

The original series ran from 2013 to 2022 for six seasons with a total of 36 episodes. It’s been several years since the show has been off the air, but clearly our beloved characters are set to make a big comeback after all this time.

Fans will have plenty of new content to enjoy now that this is the case.

As shared via Deadline:

“Peaky Blinders creator and writer Steven Knight is making good on his many teases that the story of the Shelby family would not end with the original TV series’ sixth season, nor the upcoming feature film. To wit: Peaky Blinders will return to television in the form of two new six-part hourlong sequel series, by the order of Netflix and the BBC. Original Peaky star Cillian Murphy is an executive producer, as is Knight.”

The outlet confirms that “the sequels will follow on from the Peaky Blinders movie,” known as The Immortal Man, “which is currently in post-production and is expected to be released next year.”

Many details regarding this new Netflix series following the release of The Immortal Man have yet to be confirmed, including “timing and casting,” though it’s said to “tell the story of a new generation of our beloved Birmingham clan.” Deadline further adds that “BBC One will air it in the UK and Netflix globally.”

Here’s the full logline:

“Britain, 1953. After being heavily bombed in WWII, Birmingham is building a better future out of concrete and steel. In a new era of Steven Knight’s Peaky Blinders, the race to own Birmingham’s massive reconstruction project becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and danger: with the Shelby family right at its blood-soaked heart.”

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the future of the Peaky Blinders franchise. While the original series came to an end with its sixth season, it’s exciting to see that the story is far from over, with the release of The Immortal Man and this new series.