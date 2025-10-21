Bette Midler Provides Update On ‘Hocus Pocus 3’

Disney’s 1993 cult classic Hocus Pocus finally got a sequel in 2022. The Disney Plus exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 was a massive success for the streaming platform, and talks of a third entry soon followed, with franchise star Bette Midler now delivering the latest update on Hocus Pocus 3.

Excitingly enough, development on the Disney film seems to be progressing in a positive direction. In fact, Middler called most of the movie’s screenplay “brilliant” having recently read it. With fans becoming rather divided on the franchise’s second film, they’re especially eager to see if the third can recapture the original’s charm, and things seem promising on that front.

Here’s what Midler shared while speaking on the Andy Cohen hosted series Watch What Happens Live:

“They sent a script, and a lot of it was brilliant,” said Middler. “So I got very excited, and now we’re sort of trying to figure out what it is and where it’s going to be and how much it’s going to cost and all those logistical things.”

Naturally, Midler didn’t reveal any details regarding the film’s plot or who else might be involved. However, it’s expected that she’ll return to play Winifred Sanderson alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as her sisters Sarah and Mary, respectively. The three Sanderson Sisters are a trio of witches that are resurrected in both of the Hocus Pocus films to haunt Halloween night.

Of course, the third film moved on from many of the characters from the original entry, paving the way for a new cast of characters to take the stage. This led to some issues fans had with the sequel, however, and hopes that more familiar faces will be able to return if the third entry can get off the ground.

Fortunately, it looks like Disney still has plans to get Hocus Pocus 3 made in the near future. Hopefully we’ll have more details headed our way soon. Now with this update, stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any further news regarding Hocus Pocus 3 as we learn it.