‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Set Photo Confirms Big Marvel MCU Return

The production of the fourth Spider-Man movie in the MCU Spider-Man series is ongoing. Fans have been treated to quite a few glimpses at the upcoming sequel, many of which contain fan-favorite characters and unexpected crossovers. Now another Spider-Man: Brand New Day set photo has confirmed a big MCU return for the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

The upcoming follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home has plenty to live up to. After all, No Way Home featured the return of two previous Spider-Men from two different continuities and most of their villains. As for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it seems to mostly be uniting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker aka Spider-Man with a few unexpected faces from the MCU. For example, Jon Bernthal will be reprising his role as the Punisher for the sequel.

As shared below, however, another surprising face from the MCU appears to be joining the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day as he makes another highly-anticipated return. Fans of this character will certainly be pleased as there’s been very little if any interaction between some of these characters before.

For fans of Marvel’s comic book canon, they know how many adventures have occurred with Spider-Man and the Hulk, and the below image will now bring some of that energy to the big screen.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, who has portrayed Bruce Banner aka The Hulk throughout the MCU since 2012’s The Avengers, has been spotted making his return on the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day:

EXCLUSIVE!!!! Mark Ruffalo aka The Hulk seen on Spider-Man Brand New Day! pic.twitter.com/Nt5BBflkOr — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) October 20, 2025

There have been talks of Ruffalo’s involvement with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the past. Of course, such talks can change on a moment’s notice, so it’s nice to have visual confirmation that Mark Ruffalo is reprising his role in the movie. On the feature film side of the MCU, Ruffalo’s most recent appearances have been restricted to Avengers: Endgame and a cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Due to rights issues, the Hulk has been used rather sparingly throughout the MCU, but Spider-Man: Brand New Day certainly has the potential to elevate the character’s development and push him through events similar to some of the most acclaimed comic book storylines alongside the likes of Spider-Man and the Punisher.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the return of any other MCU cast members as we have them. This new sequel is certainly shaping up to be an exciting addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.