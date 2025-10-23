Beloved Fox Series Getting A Reboot

Many networks and streaming platforms are finding new ways to revive beloved shows for audiences. Now one such beloved Fox series is getting a reboot.

Interestingly, this television series will find its new home on a completely different platform. While the original series aired on Fox for four seasons and a television movie from 2005 to 2009, it was initially revived for a fifth and final season in 2017.

It’s definitely exciting to learn that this beloved Fox series will be moving to Hulu for its reboot, a decision which should definitely give the brand a new feel while staying faithful to the original property.

Now, nearly a decade later, it’s been confirmed that the series will be making a comeback with a new iteration on Hulu. As shared via Deadline:

“The world of Prison Break is expanding as Hulu has ordered Elgin James’ pilot to series.”As it stands, the new iteration of Prison Break is described as “a soldier-turned-corrections officer takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.”

The cast for the new Prison Break series is said to feature Emily Browning as Cassidy, Drake Rodger as Tommy, Lukas Gage as Jackson, Clayton Cardenas as Michael “Ghost”, JR Bourne as Junior, Georgie Flores as Andrea, and Myles Bullock as Darius “Red.” Other cast members from the pilot include Priscilla Delgado, Ray McKinnon, Margo Martindale, Donal Logue, Lili Taylor and Sylvester Powell.

What’s more, this Prison Break reboot won’t be retelling the original show’s storyline. Instead, it “will be its own thing and set within the same universe as the original Fox series of the same name from Paul Scheuring.” It’s also “not expected to involve the characters at the center of the OJ project, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) and Lincoln Burrows (Dominic Purcell).”

As such, it looks like this new Hulu series will serve as more of a spin-off and successor to the original series with an all-new storyline and cast of characters. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this reboot of the original Fox Prison Break series as we have them.