HBO Max Is Getting Another Price Increase

HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services alongside the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus. And, much like its streaming peers, subscribers have been subjected to the occasional price increase. Now it’s been confirmed that HBO Max subscribers will once again be facing another price increase for the platform’s various subscription plans.
Surprisingly, this increase is actually the third one implemented by the service within the last three years. The increases will be applied to their HBO Max Basic With Ads, HBO Max Standard, and HBO Max Premium plans.
As summarized via Variety:
“HBO Max Basic With Ads (stream on two devices simultaneously)
Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99
Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99
“HBO Max Standard (no ads, stream on two devices simultaneously)
Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49
Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99
“HBO Max Premium (no ads, 4K content, stream on four devices simultaneously)
Monthly: +$2/month increase, $22.99
Annual: +$20/year increase, now $229.99″
For subscribers or potential customers hoping that they’d have some time before the prices take effect, it’s been confirmed that the prices are already being put into place for new subscriptions. Existing customers are set to have notifications made 30 days in advance of their plan renewals, with the increases applied to their next billing date on or after November 20, 2025. Similarly, yearly subscribers won’t be notified until 30 days of their accounts being renewed.
The announcement of the HBO Max price increase comes just as prices for Disney Plus, Hulu, and the Disney Plus and Hulu bundles are increasing. For consumers that have been dealing with a series of price hikes for the last several years, there has been some backlash against streamers, though it remains to be seen how these plans will ultimately work out.
With streaming still being such a new form of viewership, and competition against platforms like Netflix having really only appeared in the last few years, many platforms are trying to raise their profits with price increases. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates on the streaming world as we have them.