HBO Max Is Getting Another Price Increase

HBO Max is one of the biggest streaming services alongside the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus. And, much like its streaming peers, subscribers have been subjected to the occasional price increase. Now it’s been confirmed that HBO Max subscribers will once again be facing another price increase for the platform’s various subscription plans.

Surprisingly, this increase is actually the third one implemented by the service within the last three years. The increases will be applied to their HBO Max Basic With Ads, HBO Max Standard, and HBO Max Premium plans.

As summarized via Variety:

“HBO Max Basic With Ads (stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: +$1/month increase, now $10.99

Annually: +$10/year increase, now $109.99

“HBO Max Standard (no ads, stream on two devices simultaneously)

Monthly: +$1.50/month increase, now $18.49

Annual: +$15/year increase, now $184.99