Netflix Bringing Back Canceled Series

Subscribers are flocking to their favorite streaming services in anticipation of Halloween when they can watch all kinds of horror films and shows to celebrate the season. Now, perfectly timed, it looks like a canceled series will be headed to Netflix this October.

Netflix is one of the biggest streaming platforms available. Nevertheless, its library is always shifting, and there are plenty of films and shows that have not been distributed on the platform.

It’s always exciting, then, to see a series make its Netflix debut to offer subscribers something new or different to watch.

Now, as pointed out via What’s on Netflix, one canceled horror series will be making its Netflix debut – giving fans the perfect opportunity for their Halloween season binging. Additionally, the outlet confirms that it will be both seasons available to stream via Netflix, giving subscribers the complete series to binge instead of a partial amount.

It’s worth noting that this series, which is none other than NOS4A2, will not be headed towards Netflix until close to the end of the month. This is cutting it close for horror fans that might want to check out the series – but it still drops a few days prior to Halloween.

Specifically, fans will be able to begin streaming NOS4A2 on Netflix when it drops on October 29, 2025. Each season of the canceled horror series consists of ten episodes, so Netflix subscribers will have a total of twenty episodes to binge. It’s also worth mentioning that NOS4A2 tells the complete story of Joe Hill’s book that the series is based upon. Fortunately, this means fans will get a complete story through the two seasons that exist.

For those unfamiliar with the story, it revolves around Victoria “Vic” McQueen who begins a battle against the show’s antagonist, Charlie Manx. It just so happens that Manx abducts kids to feed on their souls while sending them to a place called Christmasland. It’s an interesting story that should appeal to fans of both Joe Hill and his father, Stephen King.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on Netflix. For those looking to enjoy something spooky towards the end of October, NOS4A2 should have you covered.