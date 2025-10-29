Rachel Zegler Responds To ‘Snow White’ Backlash

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White is estimated to have had a budget between $240 – 270 million – and only grossed $205.7 million at the worldwide box office. The low performance was followed by backlash that circled the movie both before and after its release. Now Snow White star Rachel Zegler has responded to the backlash.

This is far from the first time that Zegler has commented on the negative response towards the film. However, with so much time having passed since its initial release, Zegler has chosen to look back on the negativity and even believes that the movie is now being “celebrated” by some fans.

Here’s what she said in an interview with Glamour regarding the negative reactions that Snow White has continued to receive in the months following its ill-fated theatrical release:

“Honestly, I’m a duck,” she began.

“It rolls right off my back these days. We just need to normalise our hearts’ not having boundaries. I think that there’s this idea that we as public figures can’t have thoughts or feelings because we are like paper dolls to a majority of the public.”

Zegler further shared what keeps her grounded despite the backlash:

“My love for the work. I am the one who showed up and did my work every day. Nobody can ever take that away from me. I made lifelong friends on that job,” Zegler explained.

“That kind of family doesn’t get dissipated by online discourse.”

The Snow White star continued to express her appreciation for having worked on the film and how it seems to have now been worth it:

“Every experience I’ve had so far has been such a wonderful lesson learned. I loved working on [Snow White], and I love that film. I’ve seen it a few times, and it [became] number one on streaming on Disney+, so I know that it’s celebrated,” she continued. “It was one of those experiences of sometimes negativity being louder than positivity.”

It’s certainly impressive to see Zegler has managed to look forward considering how much negativity online is geared towards her and Snow White. She’s also correct about the film performing well on Disney Plus. Of course, it’s unknown if that translates to celebration, especially as “hate-watching” is a thing these days.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Rachel Zegler and the potential reappraisal of Snow White following the immense amount of backlash that has followed the film over the years. Zegler certainly has acquired an interesting perspective regarding the film so we’ll have to see how that evolves over time.