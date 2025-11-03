Beloved Netflix Movie Getting A Sequel

Netflix subscribers are in for an exciting treat. It looks like a beloved Netflix movie is finally getting a sequel. Fans have requested a follow-up for this particular property for quite some time, and now just a few years later, it’s finally happening.

This particular film first hit Netflix in 2021. Now the sequel is being announced in 2025 – with plans for production “to begin in early 2026.” As such, fans may have to wait a little while longer, but at least it’s confirmed that the sequel to this Netflix movie is happening.

The movie was a massive success for Netflix at the time of its release, and in the years since, it has only grown in popularity.

Here’s what Variety shared regarding the announcement:

“Sony Pictures Animation is making a sequel to its 2021 Oscar-nominated feature “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” with Guillermo Martinez (head of story for the first “Mitchells” film) and JP Sans (co-director of “The Bad Guys 2”) signing on to direct, marking Martinez’s directorial debut.” The outlet adds that the screenplay is being penned by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known as the Molyneux sisters.

While the follow-up will have a new director, the film’s original co-director Mike Rianda is set to executive produce along with Lord Miller’s Aditya Sood. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are producing via the aforementioned Lord Miller.

For those unfamiliar, Netflix picked up the first film from Sony Pictures during the pandemic era. Netflix and Sony have continued to have a good distribution partnership, however, and Sony’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters became the streaming giant’s most-watched movie ever. It’s possible the success of this film is what finally convinced Netflix and Sony to begin this endeavor, in addition to talks of a KPop Demon Hunters sequel as well.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more updates regarding The Mitchells vs. The Machines 2 as we have them. Now that the film is expected to begin production in early 2026, we should have more updates regarding the project around that time. As for now, fans can finally rest easy knowing the critically-acclaimed animated feature is finally getting a sequel.