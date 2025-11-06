Netflix Bringing Back Forgotten Series For Second Season

Netflix has delivered a varied selection of movies and shows for subscribers over the years. These include titles licensed from other companies and platforms, original productions, and revivals of beloved properties. Now Netflix has plans to bring back a forgotten series for a second season on their platform.

Naturally, subscribers are always interested in having new content to browse on Netflix, and this new second season of a forgotten albeit popular series should be no different.

While details regarding the second season are being kept under wraps, it is also worth noting that production has already started, which means more details should be coming our way very soon.

As previously stated via Deadline:

“Money Heist spinoff Berlin has been renewed for a second season by Netflix.”

Money Heist has been a particularly popular series on Netflix, with Berlin being a prequel and spin-off series that hasn’t quite received the same acclaim. Nevertheless, it did well enough for Netflix to start shooting a second season earlier this year.

Obviously that means quite some time has passed since the production started – thus explaining why this is a forgotten Netflix series. Fortunately, it’s expected that the season will be released sometime in 2026, giving fans an additional story in a beloved narrative that began with Money Heist. The flagship series ended back in 2021.

For those unfamiliar, Money Heist is one of Netflix’s most popular international titles of all time, with Berlin initially performing just as well having been Netflix’s most-watched series globally during premiere week at the time of its release. It’ll be interesting to see, then, how this second season of Berlin will perform with several years having passed.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the production and inevitable release of the Netflix series Berlin as we have them. For now, fans will have to settle knowing that a second season of this forgotten series is still in the works.