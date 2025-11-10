Disney Plus has become a major streaming service in today’s modern television era. Sadly, like most platforms, business decisions come into play and it often leads to beloved shows being axed. Now it’s been confirmed that Disney Plus has canceled a beloved series as a result of such practices.

Fortunately, this particular sci-fi series is expected to find a new home elsewhere. For fans who’ve become accustomed to the Disney Plus run of the show, however, they’ll have to accept the conclusion as the platform backs out of their deal.

This was confirmed by Lindsay Salt, Director of Drama, BBC in an official statement. While they’re grateful for the BBC’s partnership with Disney Plus for this particular sci-fi series, they acknowledge that it’s time for new plans.

Here’s what was shared by Salt via the Doctor Who website:

“We’d like to thank Disney+ for being terrific global partners and collaborators over the past two seasons, and for the upcoming The War Between the Land and the Sea. The BBC remains fully committed to Doctor Who, which continues to be one of our most loved dramas, and we are delighted that Russell T Davies has agreed to write us another spectacular Christmas special for 2026. We can assure fans, the Doctor is not going anywhere, and we will be announcing plans for the next series in due course which will ensure the TARDIS remains at the heart of the BBC.”

The statement confirms multiple aspects for Doctor Who and its future. For starters, there will be a 2026 Doctor Who Christmas special, while other plans for the show to continue will be announced in the future. Hopefully we’ll have more details on that front soon. As for now, the Disney Plus run of Doctor Who is coming to an end as that era has been canceled.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Disney Plus and the future of Doctor Who as we have them. For now, fans can look forward to the 2026 Christmas special which is set to be produced by Bad Wolf with BBC Studios for the BBC.