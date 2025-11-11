Stephen King Praises “Very Scary” Horror Movie On HBO Max

Stephen King is frequently referred to as the master of horror. His bibliography is filled to the brim with classic horror stories, many of which have been adapted for film and television, and it’s clear that he has an affinity for the genre as a whole. As such, it’s exciting to see Stephen King give his own recommendations and now he’s highlighting a “very scary” horror movie available on HBO Max.

Streaming subscribers are always on the hunt for the latest titles worth viewing. After all, the library of any given service can sometimes be overwhelming or difficult to navigate. Fortunately, recommendations like those made by Stephen King can often make it an easy task. Now Stephen King is directly suggesting one such horror movie that HBO Max subscribers will definitely want to check out.

It’s worth noting that this particular horror movie premiered in theaters prior to its addition to HBO Max. It became one of the biggest horror films of the year and earned $268 million with a $38 million budget. Numbers like those aren’t always easy to get and Stephen King insists it’s for a good reason. As he puts it, in addition to being “very scary,” this horror movie is “confidently told.” Here’s what he shared:

“I loved it,” Stephen King confirms, referring to 2025’s Weapons. The Zach Cregger written and directed horror movie serves as his directorial follow-up to Barbarian, and if horror fans weren’t already in love with Cregger’s work after that endeavor, then Weapons helped win them over.

Cregger has already made a name for himself as a modern master of horror – one whose accolades has led him to take over the next film adaptation of the Resident Evil video game franchise. As fans await that new project, Weapons is easily available to stream on HBO Max, giving subscribers an opportunity to see why King feels so strongly about the film if they haven’t experienced it already.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending horror titles on HBO Max as we have them, as well as Cregger’s next projects, which happens to include a prequel to Weapons.