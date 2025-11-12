‘The Super Mario Galaxy Movie’ Trailer Released

The success of 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie seems to have kicked off an all-new franchise. The highly-acclaimed animated movie based on the Nintendo video games of the same name is being followed up with a sequel titled The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and the new trailer is available to view below.

Things seem off to a great start for fans of the first movie. The footage catches viewers up with how things were left at the previous film, with Bowser having been shrunk with a blue Mini Mushroom. Now the character is trying to rectify his evil ways by painting canvases in a miniature castle.

Of course, the story gets much more complicated, as the trailer introduces Bowser Jr. and an adventure that takes our cast of characters across the galaxy. With new threats and locations from the iconic games, it looks like an exciting time for fans.

Here’s the official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie:

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic returned to direct the new sequel while Matthew Fogel returned to write the screenplay. Likewise, Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Kevin Michael Richardson all reprise their roles as Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Bowser, Toad, and Kamek, respectively. Brie Larson joins the cast as Rosalina and Benny Safdie as Bowser Jr.

It’ll be interesting to see how this film performs with a different take on the Mario franchise than its predecessor. For the most part, video game adaptations have been doing increasingly well these days, so it’s likely that Illumination, Nintendo, and Universal Pictures have another success on their hands.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to hit theaters on April 3, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this highly-anticipated animated sequel as we have them. In the meantime, this trailer is an exciting look at what’s to come for fans of the Nintendo franchise!