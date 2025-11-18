MCU Sequel Finally Moving Forward At Marvel Studios

It’s often difficult to keep track of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what new projects might be in the works. It becomes especially difficult when such projects have yet to be announced. Now, however, one MCU sequel finally seems to be moving forward at Marvel Studios.

Interestingly, this particular announcement seems to have been shared in a casual capacity. As such, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm the follow-up, but an interview with its director seems to suggest that it is already in development.

It is something that fans have been waiting for an update on for a few years now, and this new information finally offers a hint that progress is being made. After such a long stretch of silence, even a small acknowledgment feels significant, suggesting that the project hasn’t been forgotten and will likely move forward soon.

Here’s what Deadline shared on that front:

“Next, Giacchino will direct his follow-up to Werewolf By Night, which he still touts.”

The statement refers to director Michael Giacchino who helmed the Werewolf By Night special for Disney Plus that introduced the titular character to the MCU. The special was well-received by fans and audiences were wondering what the next related MCU project would be. While details are still scarce, Giacchino is adamant that fans should check out the initial special on Disney Plus.

“If you haven’t seen it, watch it. It’s on Disney+ if you still have that,” he said, jokingly referring to the boycott when subscribers canceled their membership to support Jimmy Kimmel.

Although we don’t know what direction his Werewolf By Night follow-up could take, it’s exciting to know that Marvel Studios still has the project on their docket. There are plenty of supernatural characters that would fit the tone of Giacchino’s work and fans have long suspected that further appearances from Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, or even Blade could be involved.

As such, we’ll have to see what Giacchino and Marvel Studios have in the works. For now, it looks like fans can count on another Werewolf By Night special happening sooner or later. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel Cinematic Universe updates including this MCU sequel as we have them.