First Look At Live-Action ‘The Legend Of Zelda’ Movie Revealed

Work is underway on a live-action movie adaptation of the Legend of Zelda video game franchise. Excitingly enough, fans now have their first look at the new movie, which includes the live-action actors for Link and Zelda.

Bo Bragason will be playing Princess Zelda in the movie with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth portraying Link. As you can see below, the two are pictured in costumes that perfectly capture the looks of their characters from the games.

This includes Hylian ears that have helped make their characters so iconic.

Here’s the first look at the Legend of Zelda movie:

First look at the live-action 'LEGEND OF ZELDA' movie In theaters on May 7, 2027

Plot details for the project are still being kept under wraps at this time. However, if this first look at The Legend of Zelda is any indication, then it should be an exciting fantasy tale very much in the same spirit as the iconic games. It’ll be interesting to see the material adapted for live-action as well considering Nintendo’s Mario games were recently adapted as animated movies.

For those unfamiliar with the Nintendo franchise, it began life with the initial 1986 video game The Legend of Zelda. It was followed by more than twenty entries on game consoles including spin-offs and sequels, with other adaptations including an animated series and various manga publications. Fans have hoped for a feature film adaptation for decades, so having the opportunity to see one on a scale as large as this production from Sony and Nintendo is quite exciting.

Wes Ball is directing the new fantasy adventure movie from a screenplay by Derek Connolly and T. S. Nowlin based on Nintendo’s video game franchise. In addition to Bo Bragason as Princess Zelda and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link, Dichen Lachman has joined the cast as the character Impa.

The new movie The Legend of Zelda is scheduled to hit theaters on May 7, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated adaptation of the Nintendo video game franchise as we have them.