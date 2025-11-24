HBO Max Brings Back Series For Second Season

Subscribers of HBO Max are in for a treat as the HBO network has announced their plans to bring back one of their series for a second season. The competitive nature of the streaming and television industry means that cancellations are quite frequently, but for this newcomer series, it looks like fans will get at least one additional season.

The series became popular throughout the run of its first season thanks to positive word-of-mouth. With the involvement of Marvel Cinematic Universe star Mark Ruffalo, however, it certainly had an advantage on that front as well.

Of course, this drama was far different than traditional superhero fare, as it revolved around more grounded real-life crimes and issues.

Here’s what THR shared regarding the renewal of the HBO and HBO Max series for a second season:

“HBO is going back to Pennsylvania for a second season of Task.

“The premium outlet has picked up the drama from Mare of Eastown creator Brad Ingelsby and starring Mark Ruffalo. HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced the renewal Thursday.”

Creator Ingelsby also shared the following statement regarding the renewal of Task for a second season on HBO and HBO Max:

“We’ve been incredibly fortunate to have HBO’s unwavering support of Task from the very first script onwards, throughout production, and during their extraordinary launch of our first season to audiences. They are an unmatched creative home. On behalf of the entire Task team, in front of and behind the camera, I am honored and excited to get back to work on a second season of our show.”

In addition to Mark Ruffalo, who stars as FBI agent Tom Brandis, the cast of Task also includes Tom Pelphrey, Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raúl Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox and Martha Plimpton. Due to the nature of the series, however, it’s expected the cast of the show’s second season will have to include a few different players.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Task Season 2 and any other renewals or cancellations as we have them. For now, it’s nice knowing that an original series performed well enough to earn a continuation via HBO and HBO Max.