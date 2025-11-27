Netflix Loses Hit Movie After One Month Of Streaming

It’s no surprise that streaming services often trade titles as licenses generally come with time limits. However, it may be surprising for Netflix subscribers to learn that the streaming service is set to lose one hit movie after just one month on the platform’s streaming service.

This hit movie from 2023, made with a budget of $125 million, went on to gross $634.5 million at the worldwide box office. In fact, it even did well enough that a follow-up is now in the works. This made it a trendy title for Netflix to begin offering on their streaming service – especially in time for the holidays.

Sadly, however, Netflix is now set to lose the movie on November 30 – just a single month after it was first added. This is a great example for how temporary titles can last on a streaming service. Fortunately, it’s still available to stream on other platforms, but for those dependent on Netflix their time to watch the movie is running short.

This movie is none other than Wonka from director Paul King who co-wrote the screenplay with Simon Farnaby. As the title suggests, it’s a prequel to Roald Dahl’s original novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with actor Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka.

It can be loosely considered a spiritual successor to Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory as it uses some familiar music and imagery. This sets it apart from Tim Burton’s own take on the material, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which has its fans but never quite saw the same mainstream success.

Wonka certainly proved itself as a successful attempt to reinvent the material for the big screen, however, and that makes it all the more exciting that a sequel is in the works. Unfortunately, fans will have to settle for HBO Max if they want to stream the film after November 30 because that’s when the title will be fully removed from Netflix.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest trending titles on streaming services like Netflix as we have them. For now, Wonka is available to stream via Netflix until November 30, in which case fans will then have to rely on HBO Max.