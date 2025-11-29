Sydney Sweeney Wears Thong Bikini During Thanksgiving Getaway

Sydney Sweeney has a way of mesmerizing her fans, and that seems to be the case with the latest batch of thong bikini photos that have surfaced. Sydney Sweeney recently had a getaway for the Thanksgiving holiday, and while enjoying her time with Scooter Braun in the Florida Keys, she took the opportunity for some jet skiing.

As fans can see in the photos below, Sydney Sweeney wore a gorgeous burgundy-colored thong bikini while riding the jet ski that shows off her sense of fun as much as it does her gorgeous body.

While a majority of people are spending their Thanksgiving holidays staying out of the cold or enjoying a hot turkey dinner, Sweeney is taking advantage of the warmer Florida weather and having fun in the water.

Here are the photos:

Buzz is swirling as Martha Stewart becomes the new face of American Eagle, following backlash over Sydney Sweeney’s “Good Genes” comment. Meanwhile, Sydney is in the Florida Keys soaking up the holiday sun in a burgundy bikini while jet-skiing with friends and Scooter Braun.… pic.twitter.com/QRziKAmMnK — backgridus (@BackgridUS) November 28, 2025

The pictures show 28-year-old Sweeney with Braun, age 44, who has recently been spending plenty of time with Sweeney. The two were pictured in the Florida Keys also spending time with friends, showing that they weren’t completely alone during their getaway.

It certainly looks like a fun opportunity for the two who have been actively sharing such activities with one another, and as fans continue to keep an eye on Sweeney and her developing relationship with Braun, it’s also nice to see that she seems to be having fun overall.

Of course, while her latest film Christy seems to have flopped at the box office, Sweeney has remained optimistic that her work was worth it and she already has plenty of other projects lined up. With a return to Euphoria and several major movies in the works, including a revival of cult classic Barbarella, it’ll be interesting to see how Sweeney’s career and personal life continue to develop over time.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Sweeney as we have them. For now, it looks like she had a fun Thanksgiving, and hopefully the rest of us are enjoying our weekends all the same.