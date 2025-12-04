‘Ready Or Not 2: Here I Come’ Official Trailer Released

Fans naturally suspected that 2019’s Ready or Not was destined to be a stand-alone story. However, all of that changed when plans for a sequel were announced, shocking fans who thought the original tale was done. Now fans can see the Ready or Not 2: Here I Come trailer and see just how much story there is left to be told.

The new sequel features returning Radio Silence directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett with a screenplay penned by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy. In addition to the return of Samara Weaving, however, the film features an impressive new cast with more than a few icons.

The new cast includes Kathryn Newton, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, David Cronenberg, and Elijah Wood. It’s an exciting lineup for what’s shaping up to be one of the biggest horror releases of 2026.

Here’s the all-new Ready or Not 2: Here I Come trailer:

Radio Silence is definitely making a return to form here, while also taking into considering all that they’ve learned working on such high-profile projects as Scream, Scream VI, and Abigail in the years since. Hopefully Ready or Not 2: Here I Come keeps that streak going – especially with other projects like a sequel to The Mummy in the works.

As fans know, the original film revolved around the disturbing traditions of the Le Domas family, but things seem to have advanced to the next level for the sequel’s story. Now there are several rival families competing in a hunt for Weaving’s character and her sister so that they can acquire the High Seat of the Council which will allow them to control the world. Both the threat and stakes seem much higher this time around!

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come is scheduled to hit theaters on April 10, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the follow-up as we have them. Though we still have a few months to go before April comes around, this new trailer is certainly enough to hold fans over who’ve been curious regarding this unexpected sequel!