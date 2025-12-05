New ‘Men In Black’ Movie In The Works With Will Smith In Mind

The Men in Black movie franchise started in 1997 with a loose adaptation of the 1990 comic book series of the same name. It starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agent J and Agent K, two agents of a secret government agency dedicated to monitoring alien life on Earth. Now it’s been confirmed that a new Men in Black movie is in the works.

Though the Men in Black franchise is fairly vast, it’s been surprisingly small on the feature film side, with direct sequels released in 2002 and 2012, respectively. This original trilogy was then followed by a negatively-received spin-off titled Men in Black: International which was the first film of the series not to feature Smith or Jones.

Now, as shared via Deadline, it looks like Will Smith could be returning to the Men in Black franchise for an all-new sequel. However, things haven’t quite advanced to that stage just yet. As of now, the newest movie has a writer attached, with Bad Boys For Life writer Chris Bremner having signed on to pen the screenplay.

While story details are being kept under wraps, it seems as though Will Smith‘s Agent J is being featured in the script in some capacity, allowing Smith to accept the opportunity to return once the screenplay is finished. Of course, if he chooses not to come back, then his character may be just as easily written out of the film.

It seems as though no one outside of Bremner is actually attached to the project as of yet. As such, we’ll have to see how this new Men in Black entry plays out. The reception to Men in Black: International was quite negative, but there’s certainly plenty of potential for the MIB concept to expand, so we’ll have to see if Sony cracks the possibilities this time around.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the new Men in Black movie as we have them. It’ll certainly be exciting to see if Sony can recapture the success of the first three movies.