ABC Brings Back Classic Series For New Season

We’re reaching the end of 2025 and plenty of cancelations and renewals are being announced by different networks and streaming platforms. For some fans, however, they’ll be quite happy to know that ABC will be bringing back a classic series for a new season on their network.

The show’s future was somewhat uncertain earlier this year. However, things have been settling on that front, and now things are continuing to move in a positive direction.

As such, worried fans will be happy to know they’ll have nothing to worry about – at least up until May 2027.

It’s an incredible testament to just how iconic and beloved this series remains and it’s clear that even without ABC’s renewed commitment – it was well on its way to continuing regardless. The fact that the network chose to bring it back only reinforces its enduring appeal and the confidence behind its future.

As shared via CNN:

“Jimmy Kimmel has renewed his contract with Disney-owned ABC to continue hosting ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!‘ for another year.”

The outlet continues:

“A source familiar with the deal told CNN that Kimmel has signed a one-year extension to take his late-night show through May 2027.”

This lines up with an Instagram post shared by Kimmel to further confirm his return with Jimmy Kimmel Live! that will extend into 2027:

“I am pleased to announce another no-talent year!” Kimmel writes in the caption for his Instagram post.

For those unfamiliar regarding the drama surrounding the series earlier this year, Jimmy Kimmel faced a hiatus when he made comments regarding Charlie Kirk‘s suspected killer. Many viewers and fans expected that the series was going to be canceled as a result, but Kimmel was ultimately brought back, and now we know that the series will continue to run beyond this year.

As for now, it looks like fans will be able to continue watching Kimmel on ABC as the series is renewed with a new contract through May 2027.