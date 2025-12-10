Taylor Swift Bikini Photos From Bahamas Go Viral

Taylor Swift is frequently making headlines for her impressive career and recent gigs. However, the Eras Tour star is now making headlines for a completely separate reason. It looks like some bikini photos of Taylor Swift taken while she was vacationing in the Bahamas are picking up steam.

As shared below, the bikini photos have gone viral on various social media platforms including X, with one user having shared the images of pop star Taylor Swift and her Kansas City Chiefs partner Travis Kelce with the following translated caption:

“More photos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying their vacation in the Bahamas.”

As the caption describes, Swift is shown with spending time both in the water and sunbathing alongside Kelce. The photos were originally taken while the two were still dating, though they have since become engaged as of August of this year. Here are the pictures:

📸 Mais fotos de Taylor Swift e Travis Kelce aproveitando suas férias nas Bahamas. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/lYF2kogig6 — Mídias TSBR (@midiaTSBR) March 25, 2024

This particular upload of the photos has reached nearly 3,000 likes with more than 700 retweets. Of course, there are plenty of other uploads across various online social media platforms, proving how much Taylor Swift still resonates with her fans and followers.

While some fans were disappointed with Swift’s privacy being invaded by the paparazzi, others were simply happy to see that she and Kelce have been having a solid time together.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding celebrities Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as we have them. Additionally, stay tuned for any other trending or viral social media posts as they come our way. For now, it’s nice knowing that Swift and Kelce are still enjoying their lives as a power couple since these photos were first taken. As such, we’ll have to see what the two end up doing as their careers and personal lives continue to grow into the future.