Amanda Seyfried Says She’s Not Apologizing For Calling Charlie Kirk “Hateful”

The death of Charlie Kirk prompted plenty of divisiveness, backlash, and shock across the internet. Many individuals faced their own responsive backlash as a result based on their comments on the situation. One such individual was celebrity Amanda Seyfried, who insists she isn’t “apologizing” for calling Charlie Kirk “hateful.”

The comment was made by Seyfried on an Instagram post following Kirk’s death. She called him “hateful” in her comment, and when she chose not to delete it, she received backlash as a result. Seyfried soon responded with an Instagram post of her own to clarify her stance.

Now, as shared in an interview with WhoWhatWear, Seyfried has made clear that her stance hasn’t changed. In fact, she insists that she has a right to her opinion and won’t be “apologizing” for it. Here’s what she stated on that front:

“I’m not f–king apologizing for that. I mean, for f–k’s sake, I commented on one thing. I said something that was based on actual reality and actual footage and actual quotes. What I said was pretty damn factual, and I’m free to have an opinion, of course,” she shared. “Thank God for Instagram. I was able to give some clarity, and it was about getting my voice back because I felt like it had been stolen and recontextualized—which is what people do, of course.”

Naturally, it’s a stance that will continue to receive backlash, but Seyfried is adamant about her position on the matter. Fortunately, it seems as though the IG post Amanda Seyfried typed up offered enough context to reduce some of the upset feelings from those that felt she was being too harsh regarding the death of Charlie Kirk.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding Hollywood celebrity Amanda Seyfried as we have them. As for now, she’s currently working on the upcoming films The Housemaid and The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd.