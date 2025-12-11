Amazon Prime Video Cancels Popular Series After One Season

Amazon Prime has a variety of notable television shows on its streaming platform. This has allowed it to compete with other platforms like Netflix and Disney Plus, though much like its competitors, many shows face cancellation at any given moment. As such, fans will be disappointed to learn that Amazon Prime Video has canceled a popular series.

Superheroes have become incredibly popular over the years, especially with the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans were crazy about one such series on Amazon Prime. The series was so popular, in fact, that several spin-off series have been released – though it’s one of these spin-offs that’s been axed.

Despite the momentum the franchise had built, the latest update has left some viewers surprised. While it’s surprising, streaming companies have shown that they have no problem canceling something if it doesn’t fit their future plans – even if it’s a well-regarded project.

Here’s what was shared on that front via The Wrap:

“I don’t think there’s going to be a season 2 of ‘Diabolical,'” shared Eric Kripke, co-creator of the animated spin-off series. He further explained that the series simply didn’t receive the viewership numbers needed for an additional season:

“It’s not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren’t there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven’t gotten a go ahead on that.”

It’s worth mentioning that Amazon Prime hasn’t issued an official statement regarding the cancelation of the animated superhero series. However, Kripke’s confidence that they won’t be doing a second season seems to be enough of a confirmation for now. Fans will definitely be disappointed, but on the bright side, there are still plenty of different spin-offs in the works for The Boys on the live-action front.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the future of the superhero universe that started with The Boys and any other updates as we have them. While The Boys: Diabolical won’t be getting a second season, fans can still revisit the first season on Amazon Prime.