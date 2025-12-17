Dua Lipa Bares All In See-Through Dress Photos

Fans of 30-year-old celebrity Dua Lipa witnessed a rather revealing look at the singer-songwriter on Instagram. As shared below, Lipa chose to bare all in a sheer dress that gave an extremely clear look at her breasts.

Of course, that’s not the only reason Lipa shared the photos on Instagram, which were captioned with “factory reset.” The images also tease a new look at Lipa’s latest hair color, which has now been dyed to its lightest color in years.

The sheer dress worn by Lipa features a leopard print, long sleeves, and a cutout that draws attention to other areas that are translucently covered by the print. These areas, of course, include her breasts and nipples on nearly full display. Fans cheekily pointed such aspects out in the comments while showing their support for Lipa’s bold new look.

Here’s the post shared by Dua Lipa on Instagram which, as of this writing, has already gathered nearly 1.2 million likes and countless comments complimenting Lipa and her revealing sense of style:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Lipa’s career can be traced back to 2013 and 2014 before she released her first album in 2017. The album quickly became a major hit in the UK and turned her into a massive hit in the years since with several similarly successful follow-up albums. Her career has also since expanded into film and television, with appearances as Mermaid Barbie in 2023’s Barbie and LaGrange in 2024’s Argylle.

It’s always exciting seeing Lipa try new things to further expand her career. Whether it’s something as big as an approach to acting or a new change in hair color, she has certainly proven to be a capable and diverse performer.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Dua Lipa as we have them, in addition to any other trending or viral social media posts. As for now, it looks like Lipa is certainly causing a commotion on Instagram with her more than 8 million followers.