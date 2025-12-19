Brie Larson Enjoys The Ocean In Shirtless Photos

Brie Larson has always made an effort to be transparent on social media. The Marvel Cinematic Universe star has consistently kept fans up-to-date on her profile, with candid photos and behind-the-scenes looks, including her regular workout routines. For this particular post, however, Brie Larson showed off her ocean view with shirtless photos.

The gorgeous images can be viewed below, not only gorgeous for the stellar view of Larson, but the incredible sky behind her. It looks as though the sun is setting at the time the photos were taken, and with an orange hue of light projecting onto Larson and her friend, it’s certainly worth a look.

In fact, as of this writing, the viral Instagram post managed to gain more than 230,000 likes with several hundred comments to boot. Naturally, fans were interested in the “future collab” teased in the post’s caption, but many were simply there to compliment Brie Larson and her well-fitted bikini top.

Here’s the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

As for Larson’s more recent works, her last MCU appearances following the release of Avengers: Endgame included the feature films Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Marvels. She also made an appearance in the Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel. It’s unknown if she’ll be involved with the upcoming duo of Avengers movies, but fans are certainly hopeful that her character Captain Marvel aka Carol Danvers will make an appearance.

Her other recent roles include Fast X and an upcoming voice role in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie coming next year in 2026. She’ll be portraying the voice of fan-favorite character Rosalina for the animated sequel. She’s also currently involved with the upcoming comedy film Close Personal Friends which is currently shooting.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Brie Larson as we have them. As for now, social media seems like a good place for fans of Larson to stay up-to-date with her latest projects and personal life updates.