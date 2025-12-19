‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer Leaks Online

Fans have been discussing the Marvel Cinematic Universe between the official releases and leaks regarding Avengers: Doomsday and its first trailers. Now it looks like another MCU property has just had its first trailer leaked – Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The upcoming Spider-Man movie will be the fourth installment in the MCU’s Spider-Man series, following the events of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. It’s expected that the movie will simultaneously return focus to street-level threats while also setting the stage for Avengers: Doomsday.

This seems to line up with the newly leaked Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer, and while the footage has yet to be confirmed as a real, there is a description of the trailer prior to it being removed online.

Here’s what was shared in a recent report regarding the opening dialogue which seems to come from Spider-Man actor Tom Holland:

“Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it…was to make everyone forget about me. Because I’m not just Peter Parker, I’m Spider-Man. And sometimes, Spider-Man has to do the hard thing, even if it breaks Peter Parker’s heart.”

The footage also includes audio from what seems to be the character played by Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. There are also a few unfinished montages featuring the villains that have been teased to be part of the film so far. Obviously fake trailers, including fake leaked trailers, are a problem in today’s world. At this time, however, many fans believe that this footage was legit.

With footage for Avengers: Doomsday now surfacing, it seems like only a matter of time before Spider-Man: Brand New Day has an official release for its trailer as well. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates on that front as we have them. For now, fans can look forward to Spider-Man: Brand New Day hitting theaters on July 31, 2026.