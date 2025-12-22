Fans Cheer As New ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Trailer Drops

The first official teaser trailer for Avengers: Doomsday has arrived, attached to screenings of James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash. The highly-anticipated MCU crossover movie event has fans across the globe excited to see their favorite superheroes once again come together to face a serious threat, and as shared in the footage below, fans are cheering with the drop of the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer.

The development of Avengers: Doomsday initially began with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty before various issues led to the restructure of the film.

Now titled Avengers: Doomsday, the upcoming MCU crossover event will bring back franchise star Robert Downey Jr. Known for playing superhero Iron Man, Downey Jr. will be switching sides as the iconic supervillain Doctor Doom.

Here’s the footage of fans cheering to the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer via Instagram taken directly from a theatrical screening:

The release of the new teaser trailer has been somewhat unconventional for Disney and Marvel Studios. As such, it’s nice to see that their efforts seem to be paying off, with fans ecstatic to see footage for Avengers: Doomsday ahead of their Avatar: Fire and Ash viewings. Of course, now it’s only a matter of time before we get to see what Disney’s overall marketing strategy for the film will be and whether or not it sets up Avengers: Doomsday to be another financial and critical success like its predecessors in the Avengers film series.

The highly-anticipated sequel Avengers: Doomsday is schedule to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. It’s a lengthy wait for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but now that we have our first teaser trailer, we should expect more details to drop soon to make the time go by faster. Furthermore, fans will be able to look forward to the release of Avengers: Secret Wars the following year on December 17, 2027.