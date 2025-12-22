Gal Gadot Shows Off Wonder Woman Body In Bikini Photos

It’s been nearly a decade since Gal Gadot first appeared as Wonder Woman in the DCEU. She left a lasting impact on fans of the superhero brand, and many still hope to see her return to the role. While that remains up in the air, however, fans are still going crazy for some bikini photos featuring Gal Gadot that’s surfaced on social media.

Gadot, whose filmography includes various Fast & Furious movies, several DC entries including Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984, and 2025’s Snow White and In the Hand of Dante, has naturally become a rather popular name in the world of Hollywood and its fans.

As such, it’s no surprise that her fans are eagerly in awe of Gal Gadot and the bikini photo that’s gaining traction online.

Here are the images that has fans of Gal Gadot outright stunned, both for her tiny bikini and even tinier tan lines:

As mentioned, many fans have been hopeful that the Snow White star would make a return to the world of DC much like several of her other DCEU co-stars. Though that seems unlikely, she’s still been busy acting, with several projects current in the works including the feature films The Runner and Ruin. It’ll be interesting to see what else she gets up to next with her acting career.

For those interested in Gadot’s stint as Wonder Woman, she first played the role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. She returned for her 2017 solo film Wonder Woman before appearing in Justice League, then Wonder Woman 1984, before she performed in Zack Snyder’s take on Justice League. She continued to make cameo appearances in Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

