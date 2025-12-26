2025 Hit Becomes Top Movie On HBO Max

Moviegoers are often excited when hit theatrical releases make their way to streaming. It’s another opportunity to revisit a hit movie, or for some subscribers, it can be their first time viewing. Either way, it usually turns the movie into one of the most-watched titles on any respective service, and that happens to be the case with the 2025 hit that’s now the top movie on HBO Max.

This particular film received positive reactions from both viewers and critics, and furthermore, it went on to earn $205.2 million at the box office. Though this isn’t a particularly strong result, especially with a budget ranging between $130-175 million, it is the highest-grossing film of its director. As such, it might be a financial flop in that sense, it’s still something of a hit even financially.

Now, the movie has earned the number one spot on HBO Max. It’s firmly sat in said spot since it was first added to the service. Fans are clearly connecting with the title, even if there wasn’t enough support to make the black comedy action thriller a true hit in theaters financially.

The film is none other than Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The hit 2025 movie, which is now streaming on HBO Max, stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti. Anderon wrote the screenplay for the film himself while using the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon as inspiration.

One Battle After Another revolves around DiCaprio’s character who is a former revolutionary and finds himself reintroduced to his previous lifestyle when a corrupt military officer goes after him and his daughter. It’s an interesting premise and clearly one of Anderson’s most commercial films yet. For fans that want to revisit the title or see it for the first time, its new release on HBO Max is certainly the perfect time to do so. And, based on the numbers, it looks like many subscribers already feel that way.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the latest titles trending on streaming services in addition to renewals and cancellations. The streaming landscape is always changing so we’ll have more updates as they come our way. As for now, One Battle After Another is streaming on HBO Max.