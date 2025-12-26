‘Madden’ Teaser Trailer Features First Look At Nicolas Cage As John Madden

NFL fans have been eagerly looking forward to the upcoming movie Madden for several years now. The upcoming biographical sports film features Nicolas Cage under heavy makeup to bring the titular NFL legend to life. Now, as shared in the teaser trailer below, fans can get their first look at Madden starring Nicolas Cage.

For those unfamiliar, John Madden was an American coach and sports commentator for the NFL aka National Football League. He was later involved with the development of the Madden NFL video game series which started in 1988 and new titles are released to this day, leading to one of the most successful game franchises. In fact, it was the only officially licensed NFL video game series from 2004 to 2022.

The upcoming film is set to revolve around not just John Madden’s career with the NFL as a coach and sports commentator, but also how he was later involved with the development of the iconic video games. He did much more than simply allow his name to be attached, as he offered advice and professional expertise to help turn the property into what it is today.

Here’s the official teaser trailer for Madden starring Nicolas Cage:

David O. Russell directed the film from a screenplay he co-wrote based on a draft by Cambron Clark.

In addition to Nicolas Cage as the titular character, John Madden, the cast of the film also includes Christian Bale as Al Davis, Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, Joel Murray as Pat Summerall, and Shane Gillis.

Madden is scheduled to be released during Thanksgiving 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the highly-anticipated biographical film as we have them. At the time of this writing, it’s still currently unknown if Madden will have a theatrical release or if it’ll only be released via Prime Video.