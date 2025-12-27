‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Leak Confirms Major MCU Returns

The next installment in Marvel’s Avengers franchise, Avengers: Doomsday, is set to gather together some of the franchise’s most important superheroes to set the stage for Avengers: Secret Wars. Now a leak for Avengers: Doomsday confirms some major MCU returns that fans can now look forward to.

The promotional campaign for Avengers: Doomsday is officially off to a solid start. The first teaser trailer for the film has been released, featuring the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, and now an additional teaser trailer has leaked online ahead of its digital release.

For now, the teaser trailer is only playing in theaters, and fans have captured the footage and shared it on social media. The newly-leaked Avengers: Doomsday footage confirms to highly-anticipated MCU characters will be making their respective returns.

Specifically, the footage teases that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Tom Hiddleston’s Loki will both be returning for the events of Avengers: Doomsday. With footage that mostly centers on Thor, it’s exciting to know that both brothers will be making a comeback in the MCU, especially with some of their recent projects having further teased their involvement with the greater Multiverse Saga.

FIRST LOOKS AT THOR’S TRAILER FOR DOOMSDAY pic.twitter.com/YPyqHZYNoz — ComicPhile (@Comicphill) December 22, 2025

Obviously this is only the beginning for Avengers: Doomsday as the official release date for the movie is still a year away. Fortunately, the marketing campaign is already confirming quite a few characters that fans can expect to see, so hopefully more news will be shared our way in the coming months. As for now, it looks like both Thor and Loki will be returning to Avengers: Doomsday, courtesy of Hemsworth and Hiddleston, of course.

The upcoming sequel Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the MCU as we have them. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how the marketing campaign for the new film shapes up from here.