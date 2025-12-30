Netflix Revives Beloved Series For A Second Season

Netflix has been renewing shows just as frequently as they cancel others. In this case, they’ve been on a roll with renewing adaptations of different manga and anime properties. Now fans of one particular adaptation will be excited to know the Netflix series will be receiving a second season on the platform’s streaming service.

It’s always difficult to determine whether or not a show is going to be renewed. Even when they tend to be extremely popular, there are always reasons that Netflix chooses to cancel them instead, including costs or complicated productions.

As for this particular series, it looks like everything is going smoothly behind the scenes, which is usually a positive sign when renewal decisions are being made. That kind of stability often plays a key role when Netflix weighs whether to move forward with another season – and in this case, the streaming giant has made its decision.

The popular new Netflix series is set during the 19th century in Japan’s Meiji period. It revolves around 292 samurai warriors who compete for a grand prize of 100 billion yen. Okada Junichi’s Shujiro Saga operates as the show’s lead and the series has already become one of the streaming service’s most popular offerings. As such, fans will no doubt be relieved to know it will continue.

Here’s what was confirmed via Variety on that front:

“Netflix has greenlit a second season of ‘Last Samurai Standing,’ the Japanese period-action series that has become a global streaming hit since its debut.”

Okada shared the following statement regarding the renewal:

“I’m pleased to see that ‘Last Samurai Standing’ has reached global audiences and has been confirmed for a second season,” Okada said. “I’m excited to get back into this wild world and once again charge into battle with the production team. We hope to make the next season even more energetic and action-packed.”

Director Fujii Michihito shared his own statement:

“I’m very pleased and relieved that ‘Last Samurai Standing’ has been such a big hit outside Japan. I’m also honored to say that the series has officially been greenlit for a second season. There’s no doubt that Season 2 will be even bigger and better than the first.”

As such, it sounds like fans will have plenty to look forward to when Last Samurai Standing makes its return. Especially if it really is bigger and better than what fans already got with the show’s initial season.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any further news regarding the latest shows to be renewed or canceled via Netflix as well as any other updates regarding the hit series Last Samurai Standing. It’s exciting to know that the series will receive a second season from Netflix – so hopefully more updates on that front will be released by the streaming giant soon.