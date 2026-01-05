Jayne Trcka, Bodybuilder And ‘Scary Movie’ Star, Dies At 62

It’s been sadly confirmed that bodybuilder and Scary Movie star Jayne Trcka, who played Miss Mann in the 2000 horror comedy, has sadly died. She was only 62 years old.

This unexpected news was shared via TMZ. According to the outlet, “Jayne Trcka’s friend called her several times days before her body was found, but no one picked up.” The outlet adds that her “friend got worried and went to Jayne’s home to check on her — finding her unresponsive in the kitchen. After the friend called 911, first responders arrived on scene and pronounced Jayne dead.”

Jayne’s son further confirmed to the outlet that she died in her San Diego home on December 12. According to the San Diego medical examiner, who also confirmed her death, her cause of death is still pending. Her son, according to the outlet, “was not aware of any medical condition or sickness that would have caused her death.”

It’s an absolutely tragic situation especially knowing how much of an impact Trcka had not only with her various film appearances over the years, but more importantly her impact on the world of bodybuilding and fitness. With appearances in numerous magazines and bodybuilding shows, she certainly left behind quite the legacy.

In addition to Scary Movie, which marked her theatrical film debut, Trcka also appeared in 2002’s The Black Magic, 2003’s Nudity Required and The Interplanetary Surplus Male and Amazon Women of Outer Space, and 2006’s Cattle Call. Some of her television roles include an appearance as herself on The Drew Carey Show and Whose Line is it Anyway? in addition to two 2010 appearances on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and The New Big Ball with Neil Hamburger.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any potential developments regarding Jayne Trcka as we have them. For now, it’s certainly a tragic bit of news just as 2026 gets started.