It’s been an interesting period of transition for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the various projects happening at DC. To make things even more interesting, however, it looks like a MCU actor could be leaving Marvel for DC according to a new report regarding The Batman: Part II.

The unexpected change, which could be a result of whatever events are bound to transpire in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, was reported by Deadline. Of course, it’s still unclear if this actor is entirely leaving the MCU if this report pans out to be true. He could very well continue to appear in both franchises simultaneously.

Given the scope of the upcoming Avengers movies, however, it could be a career move as well. Ultimately, we’ll have to see what happens. Here’s what the outlet shared regarding the MCU actor and his potential move to DC:

“Sources tell Deadline Sebastian Stan is in talks to join the highly-anticipated DC Studios sequel in a role which is unknown. If a deal closes, he would join Robert Pattinson, who is set to reprise his role as the Caped Crusader in the upcoming sequel that Reeves is writing and directing.”

What’s also interesting, however, is that there’s already another MCU star joining the production of the upcoming DC adaptation. This star, Scarlett Johansson, played Black Widow throughout the MCU and alongside Sebastian Stan in several projects. Stan, who plays Bucky Barnes aka the Winter Soldier throughout the MCU, is still appearing in the upcoming Avengers movies. After that is unknown, however, and it would make sense if he similarly retired from Marvel like Johansson and joined DC.

The Batman: Part II is currently scheduled to begin production this spring. As such, we should know more around that time, and especially leading into the film’s release next year. The highly-anticipated sequel to The Batman is set to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.