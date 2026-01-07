Sydney Sweeney Poses Nude In Gold Body Paint

Fans of Sydney Sweeney are once again impressed as the Euphoria star continues to make headlines. This time it’s because Sydney Sweeney underwent the process of being covered from head to toe in gold body paint.

The decision to be painted while nude was part of a photoshoot featured in W Magazine’s Best Performances issue. The issue dropped on January 6, and for fans, they got a rather revealing look at Sweeney who appeared posing rather seductively.

The photoshoot, taken by Tyrone Lebon, turned out quite well and fans were quick to praise Sweeney while drawing comparisons with Marilyn Monroe. The fan-favorite star has quickly grown into a major Hollywood icon and modern-day sex symbol, so it’s no surprise there.

Here’s the post as shared by Sydney Sweeney herself via Instagram featuring two photos from the stunning body paint photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Throughout her feature in the issue, however, Sweeney went far beyond poses. She took the time to discuss some of her recent roles which included the biographical movie Christy as well as The Housemaid. Christy garnered quite a bit of attention for turning into a box office bomb, one that some critics blamed Sweeney for, and The Housemaid is still in theaters at the time of this writing. Fortunately, The Housemaid seems to be performing much better at the box office, so it’s clear that Sweeney is far from bad luck.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding celebrity Sydney Sweeney as we have them. For fans of the controversial star, however, this is certainly a strong way to kick off the year. If this is any indication, then there will still be plenty of Sweeney headlines coming our way as we progress through 2026. With recent releases like Christy and The Housemaid, it’ll be exciting to see what she performs in next.