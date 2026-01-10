Disney Reportedly Removes Beloved Character

Disney has created a vast library of beloved characters over the years. However, not all of these characters have been treated with the same respect. In fact, some characters seem to no longer fit the company’s interests, and they’re retired as a result. Now one such Disney character seems to have reached this very fate.

It’s unconfirmed at this time, but as shared below, a video has gone viral on social media suggesting as much. It looks like one of the employees from Disneyland responsible for portraying this character was “fired.” This follows several reports over the last few months that Disney wanted to remove some of the influence of their darker characters from Disneyland.

If true, it would mark another example of how the company continues to reevaluate its legacy characters. For now, it remains to be seen whether this situation will lead to any lasting changes at the parks.

Here’s the video that’s been going viral on X with more than 58,000 likes at the time of this writing:

Disneyland has terminated the actress who played THE Evil Queen. An incredibly dumb decision on Disney’s part pic.twitter.com/1bs2xhjr6i — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) January 4, 2026

It’s worth noting that it’s unclear if the actress, who portrayed the Evil Queen at Disneyland, was the one fired or if the character itself was removed. Additionally, some reports suggest Disney could simply be planning a new schedule for the Evil Queen. This schedule would have the much darker character appear at Disneyland around Halloween. If so, it makes sense that the actress would now have more time to stay out of character.

Ultimately we’ll have to wait and see what Disney announces regarding their plans for the Evil Queen character and how their new Disneyland schedule will work. It’s possible that a new actress will have to be chosen to portray the part, or even still, the Evil Queen might only be making appearances at Halloween time.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding this situation as we have them. For now, it at least looks like the Evil Queen actress is making the best of her time outside of the role.