Marvel Studios Cancels Long-Awaited MCU Movie

One long-awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movie in particular has had MCU fans scratching their heads for years. For whatever the reason may be, Marvel Studios has struggled to get the film to the big screen, and now it looks like they may have just canceled the project.

Fortunately, it seems as though this alleged cancellation won’t mean the complete end for this particular character. As said in a recent report, it seems as though Marvel is simply rethinking its strategy regarding this Marvel superhero.

Jeff Sneider speaking on The Hot Mic, confirms plans for this character to feature in his own film are “dead,” he does tease a potential crossover event that would feature the character and the actor attached to play him. As such, not all hope is lost, though it is certainly a disappointing update for fans hoping to see a proper stand-alone feature.

The character that Sneider is referring to is, of course, Blade. Actor Mahershala Ali has been attached to play Blade for years now. Unfortunately, new writers and directors kept coming onto the project, all in an effort to find the right direction that made everyone happy. Unfortunately, it looks like that never happened.

Now Mahershala Ali will instead make his debut as Blade in a Midnight Sons movie. A Midnight Sons movie has been reportedly in the works for some time now, featuring other likely characters such as Moon Knight and Ghost Rider, but nothing concrete has surfaced so far. If true, it makes sense that Blade could make their debut in that film instead, and hopefully that means a solo film could still be on the table in the future.

As such, we’ll just have to see what happens. Marvel Studios has certainly struggled getting a MCU Blade movie made, but a version of the character not voiced by Ali has appeared in Marvel Zombies, and we did get to see Wesley Snipes reprise his version for Deadpool & Wolverine. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates as we have them.