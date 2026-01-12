Marvel Star Reportedly Quits The MCU

With the upcoming releases Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the foundation for the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s future is being established, and it seems as though not everyone will be coming back. Though unconfirmed if they’ll play a role in either of the upcoming Avengers movies, one Marvel star has reportedly quit the MCU.

Of course, while this report still needs to be officially confirmed, it’s still unknown if Marvel Studios would retire the character as a result or simply recast the role. They’ve certainly recast roles in the past – though this character is somewhat controversial and Marvel Studios could very well step away from the part entirely.

A final decision would likely depend on long-term franchise plans and audience response. For now, the studio has not issued any official statement addressing the situation.

Here’s what insider @BeyondReporter had to share on X:

“It seems Tatiana Maslany no longer works for Marvel,” they wrote, referring to the actress behind She-Hulk. “I honestly don’t know what that means,” they add, referring to the ambiguity of the potential situation.

It seems Tatiana Maslany no longer works for Marvel 🤔 I honestly don’t know what that means. pic.twitter.com/IEKbumiCAq — The Beyond Reporter (@BeyondReporter) January 10, 2026

Tatiana Maslany played She-Hulk in the Disney Plus series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The series received divisive reviews from fans and critics, and while some fans were hopeful She-Hulk would get another chance in the MCU, it seems like that might not be the case. This actually lines up with Maslany’s earlier statements when Jimmy Kimmel was temporarily fired and she decided to call out Disney.

As for whether or not She-Hulk could still appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, additional insider Alex Perez noted that Maslany was not involved with the principal photography for Doomsday. However, she could appear in the film via reshoots, and she could also have a legitimate role set aside for Avengers: Secret Wars. If she’s walking away from the role, however, then either of those possibilities seem unlikely.

At the moment writing this tweet, She-Hulk is not in Avengers: Doomsday. This however does not mean that she cannot appear in Secret Wars or appear in Doomsday once the reshoots are underway, which are expected to add some character unable to appear in principal photography. https://t.co/wERSyucfoN — Alex P. (@AlexFromCC) January 11, 2026

Hopefully we’ll have more details soon regarding whether or not Marvel star Tatiana Maslany is truly walking away from the MCU and whether or not there will be any final appearances beyond She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. And, if she is walking away, there’s still the matter of whether or not her character will be recast or simply retired. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for more details as we have them.