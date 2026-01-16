Marvel Movie Canceled After Being Labeled “Awful”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerhouse of movies and television shows set under the Marvel banner. Numerous projects have become some of the biggest movies ever made. Unfortunately, not all Marvel movies see that same success, and it looks like one such movie was canceled after being labeled “awful.”

Obviously no one wants to make a movie destined to fail. While some instances can’t be helped, it seemed as though the studios made the right call with this project, at least for the time being. As shared by one insider on X, the most recent iteration for this Marvel adaptation certainly sounds like it wouldn’t have been a hit movie.

Of course, one likely problem going for the movie is that it wouldn’t have been a proper MCU production. Rather, this project got underway at Sony Pictures, being one of many Spider-Man spin-offs planned by the studio at the time. Of course, since so many films like Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter failed at the box office, it’s even less of a surprise that this endeavor was canceled.

The project, a Black Cat movie which would have revolved around the popular character otherwise known as Felicia Hardy, was described by the insider as “awful.” The user mentioned the title following a dropped rumor that Sony is now “more open” to sharing their characters with Marvel Studios. Here’s a description of one alleged character moment planned for the unmade flick:

“Spill some gossip: In 2021, there was a Black Cat movie in production, I saw storyboards and in a specific sequence, she was dressed as a goth at a costume party, cries in the bathroom, smears her makeup and makes the “mask,” BAMMMM Black Cat ready for action. It was awful.”

Contar uma fofoca: Em 2021 estava em produção um filme da Black Cat, eu vi storyboards e em uma sequencia específica, ela estava vestida de gótica em uma festa fantasia chora no banheiro, borra a maquiagem e faz a “máscara”, TARAMMM Black Cat pronta pra ação. Era horrível. https://t.co/0egseMbVnD — Nerd Tower (@NerdTowerYT) January 9, 2026

It’s unknown how accurate this is, but knowing how their other Spider-Man spin-offs turned out, there’s a high likelihood that this is legit. If so, Sony seems to have finally understood why so many of their attempts at adapting Spider-Man comics have failed. They’ve never had the best grasp for the franchise’s wonderful array of heroes and villains, and as such, collaborating more with Marvel Studios seems like the best option. It also makes sense why this Marvel movie was canceled.

As such, a more appropriate Black Cat movie could still get off the ground someday. For now, though, focus is being put on the live-action MCU series of Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional Marvel updates as we have them.