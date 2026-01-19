Millie Bobby Brown Reveals New Look After ‘Stranger Things’

The Netflix series Stranger Things has finally come to an end – but it’s iconic cast is only getting started with their careers and adult lives. In fact, Millie Bobby Brown has a new look now that Stranger Things is over.

Fans will recall that Millie Bobby Brown played the character Eleven in all five seasons of Stranger Things across nine years. As such, fans literally watched her grow up from a young kid to a fully-grown adult. This includes both on and off screen, where she has since gotten married to Jake Bongiovi and adopted a kid.

Of course, all of that happened prior to the release of the show’s fifth and final season. Now that Stranger Things truly is over, however, Millie Bobby Brown seems to be stepping away from her iconic role once and for all. As fans can see below, during her appearance at the Joy Awards 2026 event, Millie Bobby Brown changed her look in a completely unexpected way.

Here are the photos:

Millie Bobby Brown wore a Tamara Ralph Fall 2025 Couture gown and Chopard diamond earrings at the 2026 Joy Awards in Riyadh pic.twitter.com/oBkwNC0wBw — GG (@RealSartoria) January 19, 2026

As shown, Millie Bobby Brown got a new bob haircut with a dyed hair color. In addition to the Tamara Ralph Couture gown and matching jewelry, she has certainly proven herself as her own person. There’s something bittersweet about moving on from Stranger Things and seeing the cast move on themselves, but at the very least, Millie Bobby Brown seems to be doing great things with her life at just 21 years of age.

Hopefully we’ll continue to see more from Millie Bobby Brown in the public spotlight as she continues her career and further explores her personal life. For now, it’s exciting to see that she’s doing so well with her marriage and new role as a mother. Especially now that Stranger Things is over, her schedule is freed up in a completely different way than before, which should mean even more acting roles and opportunities in the future.

As for now, Brown certasinly stunned fans with her appearance at the Joy Awards.