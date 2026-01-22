Lee Cronin’s ‘The Mummy’ Reportedly Suffers Disastrous Test Screenings

Director Lee Cronin is following up his horror efforts in Evil Dead Rise with a different kind of horror movie titled The Mummy. Unfortunately, a new report suggests that The Mummy is suffering disastrous test screenings, no doubt an unwanted direction when following up a big hit.

In fact, according to a new report, the test screenings for The Mummy have performed so badly that one of the genre’s biggest supporters – James Wan – is said to have walked out of the film. Though unconfirmed, that isn’t a good look, especially considering Wan is a producer on the film.

Here’s what FeatureFirst shared on that front:

“We can also report that the film did indeed hold test screenings, testing at an approximate runtime of 2hrs, which went extremely poorly for the film, with Atomic Monster founder James Wan leaving the screening halfway through.”

For those worried Lee Cronin might have softened after Evil Dead Rise, however, it at least sounds like The Mummy will retain a similar dark and grotesque vibe. Here’s a description of one scene allegedly featured in the film:

“The scene follows a scorpion that crawls into somebody’s mouth and severs their vocal cords, leading someone to stick their fingers down that person’s throat and press on their cords allowing them to speak.”

While unconfirmed, it does follow a similar series of reports from last year, in which The Mummy was said to have been retitled to The Resurrected. This was likely a result of Universal’s decision to revisit their own Mummy franchise starring Brendan Fraser. As such, things might be getting complicated behind-the-scenes, and we’ll have to see what happens next with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy.

The Mummy is currently scheduled to be released on April 17, 2026. Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional updates regarding the upcoming horror movie as we have them.