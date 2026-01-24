Netflix Cancels Series One Month After Its Premiere

It’s no surprise that Netflix can be especially harsh when it comes to their own renewal or cancellation decisions. After all, the streaming platform has their own set of rules to determine whether or not a series qualifies for an additional season. Sadly, it looks like one series underperformed so badly following its premiere that it’s been canceled by Netflix only a month later.

The series performed well enough during its initial premiere that it stayed in the Netflix Top 10 for English series for two weeks. After that, however, it quickly began to fall in the streaming platform’s rankings. With a total of 19.8 million views during its first 28 days, it just did not do well enough for Netflix to consider an additional season.

In addition to the poor views, the show also faced mixed reviews, so it’s no surprise that Netflix wouldn’t have been eager to renew the series. In fact, a report adds that some of the show’s cast have already been looking for different projects as a result of the show’s troubled production and presumed cancellation. Its creator, Kurt Sutter, even left before production was finished.

Here’s what Deadline shared on that front:

Referring to The Abandons, they note it “spent 2 weeks in the Netflix Top 10 for English series, ranking as No.4 in its first two weeks of release with 7.4M and 7.6M views, respectively. It quickly faded after that, dropping off the Top 10 and mustering 4.8M more views in the following 17 days.”

Fans of the western series will no doubt be disappointed by this news. However, the announcement doesn’t seem to be much of a shock for those who’ve been following The Abandons and its troubled history. Now with only a single season and a mere month since its premiere, that history for the Netflix series has come to an end.

Stay tuned to ScreenGeek for any additional news regarding Netflix’s latest renewals or cancellations as we have them. As for now, the sole season of The Abandons is still available to stream on the platform.